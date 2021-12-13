Home Science Astronomers have discovered a star-eating beep coming from a black hole in our Milky Way.

Astronomers have discovered a star-eating beep coming from a black hole in our Milky Way.

Dec 13, 2021 0 Comments
Astronomers have discovered a star-eating beep coming from a black hole in our Milky Way.

Astronomers have found evidence for this action from a huge black hole in the heart of the Milky Way.

In a black hole 4 million times larger than our solar mass, there are remnants of a blower-like object that exploded several thousand years ago.

When black holes use their own gravitational pull to pull matter inward, galaxy gas and dust orbit around the black hole as an accumulating disk. This fast-cutting object heats up and explodes from a black hole in space-shooting jets at the speed of light with radiation.

Although the black hole in our galaxy is mostly dormant, it sometimes engines with stars and gas clouds, causing cosmic jars and hiccups.

Astronomers used data from several telescopes to compile the last astronomical eruption and find that the jet is still leaving its mark. A detailed review of the results released last week Journal of Astronomy.

In 2013, using NASA’s Lunar X – ray Laboratory and the Janski Large Series Telescope in New Mexico, researchers discovered X – rays and radio waves, which show a jet passing through a gas near the black hole.

This prompted Gerald Cecilia, a professor of physics and astronomy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, to wonder if another jet from the black hole was emitting in a different direction.

Data from space telescopes, including the Earth and the Hubble Space Telescope, allowed Cecil to view an invisible, glowing hot gas bubble and expansion terminal across several wavelengths of light, about 35 light-years from the black hole. The gas is not far away. 15 light years only.

See also  After two weeks without contact with missions to Mars, NASA hopes to return to normal in the next few days:

When jets hit gaseous clouds in a galaxy, the clouds respond to heat and expand. The material in the gas clouds will bend the jet and disintegrate into streams.

“Power is leaking from the Milky Way’s dense gas disk,” said Alex Wagner, co-author of the study and assistant professor at Kukuba University in Japan. “The stream separates like an octopus from the pencil beam onto the strings.”

These currents formed a chain of daisies that formed a series of expanding gas bubbles that spanned at least 500 light-years, allowing researchers to recreate past events.

“Like archeology, you will dig up ancient and ancient artifacts until you find the remains of a great civilization,” Cecil said.

When Wagner and Cecil operated computer models of the aircraft along the way, they were able to recreate data from telescopes.

The black hole in the center of our galaxy is “now in disarray,” Cecil said. But if the plane reconnects, the jet could ignite again, and astronomers could monitor how far the plane could go, he said.

You May Also Like

Roscosmos wants to provide tourist flights around the moon. But only after 2030

Roscosmos wants to provide tourist flights around the moon. But only after 2030

Understanding nuclear power may require major changes

Understanding nuclear power may require major changes

Our biological eye is ready for human testing

Our biological eye is ready for human testing

Traces of fast-footed dinosaurs have surprised researchers

Traces of fast-footed dinosaurs have surprised researchers

Scientists will study polar explorers to connect with their post-dream life

Supercomputers predict exotic six-quark particles

Supercomputers predict exotic six-quark particles

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *