Astronomers have discovered a star-eating beep coming from a black hole in our Milky Way.

Astronomers have found evidence for this action from a huge black hole in the heart of the Milky Way.

In a black hole 4 million times larger than our solar mass, there are remnants of a blower-like object that exploded several thousand years ago.

When black holes use their own gravitational pull to pull matter inward, galaxy gas and dust orbit around the black hole as an accumulating disk. This fast-cutting object heats up and explodes from a black hole in space-shooting jets at the speed of light with radiation.

Although the black hole in our galaxy is mostly dormant, it sometimes engines with stars and gas clouds, causing cosmic jars and hiccups.