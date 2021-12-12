Video. Once in the Soviet Union, Putin to meet the needs of a taxi driver

Russian President Vladimir Putin sends a video message to participants of the Russian Congress on Cancer on May 27, 2021 at the Dmitry Rokachev Medical Center in Sochi.

© Copyright: Sergey ILYIN / Sputnik / AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin was a taxi driver in his spare time, he said, marking the end of “historic Russia” after the fall of the Soviet Union, according to a soon-to-be-released documentary. Internet, Russian television.

Vladimir Putin, a former KGB secret service agent, has already lamented the collapse of the Soviet empire in the past, and nearly thirty years later, the event is considered a “tragedy” for “most people. For citizens.” Image – “Russia. Recent History”, will be aired soon on the channel Channel One– RIA Novosti Agency Report.

The end of the Soviet Union brought a period of economic instability, which plunged many people into poverty, and the newly independent Russia shifted from communism to capitalism.

“Sometimes I had to earn a little extra money,” Vladimir Putin said in the documentary, explaining that he occasionally worked as a taxi driver to increase his income.

“I mean, as a private driver you can make extra money by car. To be honest it was unpleasant to talk about it, but unfortunately it was, ”Vladimir Putin says in the film.

Putin, a staunch supporter of the Soviet Union, was shocked when he once described the collapse as “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century.”e Century “.

“After all, what is the collapse of the Soviet Union? This is the collapse of historic Russia in the name of the Soviet Union,” the Russian leader was quoted as saying in the film.

Russia was the center of the Soviet Union, comprising 15 republics from the Baltic West to Central Asia.

In 1991, due to economic problems, the Soviet Union disintegrated and Russia became an independent country.