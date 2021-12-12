Prime Minister Modi’s personal Twitter account hacked: Post about Bitcoin | PM Modis Twitter Handle Briefly Compromised, Shares Scam Link

Prime Minister Modi’s personal Twitter account was hacked by some mysterious people this morning. The Prime Minister’s Office has said that Bitcoin was removed after it was registered as having been approved by India.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said, “Prime Minister Modi’s personal Twitter account has been hacked for some time. However, the matter was soon brought to the attention of the Twitter company and the account was immediately brought into the security ring.

Do not believe anyone who posts in this short space of time when the Twitter account has been hacked. ”