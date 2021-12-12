Prime Minister Modi’s personal Twitter account hacked: Post about Bitcoin | PM Modis Twitter Handle Briefly Compromised, Shares Scam Link

Prime Minister Modi’s personal Twitter account was hacked by some mysterious people this morning. The Prime Minister’s Office has said that Bitcoin was removed after it was registered as having been approved by India.
A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said, “Prime Minister Modi’s personal Twitter account has been hacked for some time. However, the matter was soon brought to the attention of the Twitter company and the account was immediately brought into the security ring.
Do not believe anyone who posts in this short space of time when the Twitter account has been hacked. ”
Prime Minister Modi has 7.34 crore followers on Twitter personally. That controversial tweet was deleted shortly after.
Following the hacking of Prime Minister Modi’s Twitter account and the release of his post on Bitcoin, many of his followers started taking screenshots and sharing it on Twitter.
It said, “India has officially and legally recognized Bitcoin for exchange. The Indian government has bought 500 bitcoins. It has given to many people. ” This tweet was deleted at the request of the Prime Minister’s Office.
PV, National Leader, Youth Wing, Congress Party. Srinivas tweeted, “After the hacking of Prime Minister Modi’s Twitter account, the word hacked has become a trend in India.”
Some people shared this tweet in their post saying “Prime Minister Modi’s Twitter account has been hacked. Do not share the news with anyone. Do not click on the link. Prime Minister Modi’s Twitter account is not safe, how can Indians’ social media account be protected from hackers, scammers and foreign powers? ”