PMU Quinte of PRIX D’AMERIQUE RACES ZETURF Q2 Racing

Amazing And Prohibition a. To impose themselves ZETURF Race American Award Q2 At PARIS-VINCENNES (R1C4) – Sunday 12 December 2021

17 Record – Everyone ran

Winning Single In-Game Report 34.30 p.m. 28.60 22.50 Rs

Details of changes in contradictions

Racial Commentary

Attendance at Statistics: 10 – 17 – 1 – 13 – 14

This Prix d’Amérique Races Zeturf Q2 – Prix du Bourbonnais, second ready for Prix d’Amérique, big surprise at big favorite failure Face Time Bourbon And the success of the outsider Amazing (Photo). After gaining the lead at the end of the curve on the plain, Face Time Bourbon Apparently accelerated from the last curve. Despite coming out, Reddy Cash’s son is not spared from the return event. And its Amazing The record holder for getting a crack from the bowScuderia Bivans standard Srl. Relax a bit, Face Time Bourbon Immersed near the post by the best finisher Amazing Who went first from the turn of the plain. Rebella Matters, Who was waiting in the back, finished remarkably well and took a good third place. ZACON Geo, Soon placed on the lead team, bravely defending himself to the end, finishing fourth in front DELIA DU POMMEREUX It ended well after continuing to detect not being too far away from the animators.

About (juices). Richard Westering : “It’s beautiful. I’m a little flexible. Face Time Bourbon It is excellent and invincible. We beat him up anyway. Anthony (Prohibition) Well done. “

Anthony Barrier Said: “Face Time Bourbon Recovered to finish, but Amazing Always gives himself the best to finish. I have coped with the rest today and I am very happy with that. However, it is not always easy to recover from a hasty start. He was serious. If I could save now at the beginning of the course, that would be great. The most important thing is to keep it in the same shape for the big day.

Sebastien Curato He said: “He has recovered a little from the post. It happened before him at the Brix de France. He has been doing head and rope twice in two weeks. Eric (Ruffin) May have lowered his windows instead of peeling off his ears. That’s the decent thing to do, and it should end there. “