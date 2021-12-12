From Auckland to Las Vegas, via Los Angeles, the story of the riders in the NFL

The colors (black and gray) and the Riders logo (a pirate headband and helmet player with two swords in the background) are all rage. They were popularized by the gangsta rap group NWA. Ryder Nation was born in Los Angeles. This is one Fan sites Most important in the NFL. Some fans will wear costumes worthy of a sci-fi movie or not Imaginary. Ryder Nation will be immortalized in a book: “It is better to rule in hell” (“It is better to rule in hell”).