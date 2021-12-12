At Coudray, their small company builds small and movable homes

Upper Anxiety See my news

Team to build Coudray (Maine) company into a small house under construction in November 2021. (© Haut Anjou)

They offer movable, downsized homes with all amenities.

Installed From the summer of 2021 In Georgery Craft Area At Goudreau (Maine), Near Chateau-Gontier, Berkeley Workshop A company that browses the events of these small transport houses is aware of the latest craze.

Mobile home, or camping-car, the Small house Is the opinion of American descent. Translated literally, it means small house.

Mounted on wheels, this small wooden frame accommodates the needs of the customer with comfort (thermal, ecological and aesthetic) space.

Built in three months

Its small interior module poses a real challenge to ingenuity, and every corner accelerator must be considered in order to implement this space.

“To enjoy a small house, you have to wait three months from product to product. It offers the comfort of a real home.” Ferdinand DevadinBuilder

The company’s small team is made up of three people: Laura Ravier, Architect, Adrian Solier, Responsible for the design and design office, and Ferdinand Devadin, Builder.

They are organizing an open day Saturday 29 January 2021 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Procedure: Berkeley Workshop, Craft Area of ​​the Georgette at Goodrey. Phone. 02 53 94 94 99 or 06 19 57 88 37.

