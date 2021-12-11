Scientists will study polar explorers to connect with their post-dream life

Grass grows in Antarctica, and penguins disappear due to lack of snow

Omelette dishes from bread-stamped brains and penguin eggs are in the book on local foods, says Professor Histo Pimbreve in an exclusive interview with the Standard newspaper.

This is the 30th time a Bulgarian has traveled to Antarctica, and this time its goal is to build a new scientific laboratory at the Pole. Initially, those who need to lay the foundation of the laboratory leave, and as ours is being repaired, the Chilean colleagues will travel aboard. In January, the scientists, who will be researching seven projects in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Science, will depart with an interest in the wonders of science and nature. Issuance of the Bulgarian flag. He said that thanks to the long-term efforts and vision of our researchers, Bulgaria has become one of the polar nations and continues to maintain its value on the white continent and on the world map of scientific achievements.

We take the cement to the new Livingston Science Base

Half of the island is rich in minerals – copper and gold

Hope our ship will depart after repairs in October next year

– Professor Pimbreve, What would the first group of Antarctic people go to Livingston Island?

– The task of the first team is to lay the foundation for a new scientific laboratory unit at our polar site. A new science laboratory is to be set up there in the coming years. They sail for our Chilean colleagues, but they have a lot of luggage. Most of the cement must be removed, as well as other materials. So first these 15 people will work, who will basically work on the lab unit basics. After that, at the end of August, the scientists will leave and they will have to do research on a total of seven projects approved by the Ministry of Education and Science.

– Who are they?

– They belong to several groups, some of which are mainly related to biological sciences. Some of these studies are related to climate change because as the snowfall decreases, the penguin population decreases. Breeding only on the basis of snow, after its reduction, respectively, reduce their numbers. At the same time, those penguins that breed in stone nests multiply their offspring as they already have more land area.

– Have new species like plants appeared?

– Yes, grass is already growing in Antarctica.

– What are your other courses?

– Two of them are medicine. One is related to dreams – many polar explorers who come here dream of their dead loved ones but claim to be alive. We would like to read in scientific terms how their dreams are formed and whether they have any connection with other worlds. The researchers are scientists including a neurosurgeon.

In fact, we will not start this research until the end of January when the foundation of the laboratory has already been laid so that the first workers can return by ship and then the period of scientific research will begin. Other medical developments are related to the question of how much sunlight affects our skin. Because, in Antarctica, you know it is very strong. We also have a plan to study seismic activity in the area where the active volcano is located. That is why the construction of the station in the area should be laid on a more intensive foundation. The other project is related to the opportunity to discover minerals. This area, where they are most abundant, is outside the site and our two geographers will work in tents. Half of Livingston Island has been proven to be rich in copper and gold. These are non-renewable sources, and once they are exhausted we must return to the chariots. When they are exhausted, the cell phone cannot be manufactured because every cell phone has a copper wire. No car.

– You are the co-author of the book “Antarctic Foods” which describes the cuisine of Antarctica. What is the most interesting thing about this?

– The book contains the kitchens of 29 sites in Antarctica. 29 chefs provide recipes that prepare dishes that are closest to the local cuisine of the respective country. So this is a description of the world cuisine because every site tries to be very close to its national cuisine. But our book is interesting in looking at the past – it tells us what food the first researchers, the pioneers of Antarctica, ate in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

“What did they eat?”

“What to eat except penguins and seals.” This book contains recipes like bread seal brain and omelette from penguin eggs. They had nothing else to eat and were at risk of dying from scurvy, especially as their voyages lasted two and a half years. When we are satisfied with food, there are those who go to satisfy their own pleasure. And they have no choice.

– What does the Bulgarian basic chef cook, and what do you eat?

– Things as close as possible to Bulgarian food. Doing kapama on New Year’s Day is mandatory. Keep in mind that like a bag, but with no ready-made crusts, we grind it ourselves. Everything is planned with the products, which will extend to the entire accommodation of the trip. Everything should be read modestly.

– There was a problem with our ship, when will it sail again?

– The problem is not on the ship, it has to be fixed after being in Varna Lake without sailing for three years. It was delayed due to public procurement practice, but I hope it will depart in October next year, pass through Phosphorus, Dortanelles, Gibraltar and finally reach Antarctica, which will bring Bulgaria closer to the major maritime countries.

Tags: