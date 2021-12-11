Intellectuals reject Vargas Losa’s admission to French academy for supporting Cast

A group of French intellectuals rejected the Hispanic-Peruvian entry. Mario Vargas Losa On top of that French Academy of Languages, Reason His political positions Far right.

In the gallery published in the Liberation newspaper, signatories Express their “surprise” inclusion in the 2010 Nobel Prize in Literature for their selection of “Amaras”., Which should confirm the French language.

Signed by University Professor Caesar Ittier, Director of Research for the Institute for Development Research (IRT) Evelyn Musclear, Professor at the University of Paris Valerie Robin Acevedo, Researcher Sylvie Dosick And anthropologist Pablo del Valle.

“This decision raises serious ethical issues”, Refer to the five intellectuals, they are reminiscent of the latest Vargas Losa backs far-right presidential candidate Jose Antonio Castillo, Who they define “Nostalgic Defender of Pinochet’s Military Dictatorship”.

They also indicate their support for the current President of Colombia. Ivan Duke, Which “ended the peace agreements signed in 2016” with the FARC guerrillas and disbanded the protests “with a clean shot”.

The signatories also recalled their support for the presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori Last April, he did not accept the election results and denied the legitimacy of the winner, Pedro Castillo.

Finally, they mention it Vargas Losa asked in 1995 to “bury the past” in Argentina, Regarding the crimes committed by the dictatorship in that country.

The signatories consider that it should be included in the academy “It tarnishes France’s image in Latin America, where its extremist positions are well known and provoke strong rejection.”.

Varga Losa was elected by a majority of members of the French Academy on November 25, and he is set to take his seat at a ceremony in the coming months.