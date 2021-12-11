Boxing: Tyson Fury Gets New XXL Plan From WWE!

Omnisport
After his first experience in wrestling, Tyson Fury never hid his desire to return to WWE one day, where a lofty order awaits him already.
Whereas Tyson Anger There is already a lot to do in boxing, with the fight expected against Trillion Why?, Another strange project may occupy the agenda Gypsy King In the future. In fact, after my first experience in American wrestling in 2019, Tyson Fury The back can put the foot in a ring WWE In the coming months, a possibility has been mentioned several times by the concerned Chancellor and his wife. ” He likes it. All my sons are serious fans of it. For Tyson, it’s like a trip to Disneyland. He told me he was a fan of all these wrestlers. So he will definitely start again. I hope to see him in the WWE ring one day again. », Announced the Paris Fury last October. On the side WWE, We hope so too Tyson Anger Soon, especially many fighters have already shown their willingness to fight Gypsy King. Drew McIntyre In particular several appeals of the foot were initiated, which were not answered by the current belt holder WBC The heavyweight responded with a pledge, enough to encourage the Scottish wrestler to add a layer and plan their future fight.
McIntyre wants a disqualified match against Fury
During an interview Metro, Drew McIntyre Pronounced in a conflict against Tyson Anger, He wants to be brutal for the best fight. ” The best condition? No disqualification. In terms of his limitations and his physical characteristics, I think this is going to be a very entertaining game for everyone. Under these conditions, we can get rid of many more things. (…) If that were the condition, it would be very entertaining for the fans “, To explain Drew McIntyre, Ready to guide Tyson Anger In this physical discipline, but not the script. ” I knew he was not going to do complex operating systems. But as someone who has been there for 20 years, it is my job to look at the situation logically, his playing ability – and find the best way to approach my game with fun. . I like to think that this time I have proven that I can compete with anyone, including Fury, and that he has a lot more to do than some of the less experienced superstars who have worked with me. », Scotsman, adds passion fan Tyson Anger For wrestling: “ He is at the top of the world in his field of activity, but he has a real interest in this profession, he is a real hobbyist and he understands everything. In the end, if we had this great game, wherever it is, I know it would be great, thanks to his skills, his interest, my experience and my knowledge. I think I was not afraid to hurt him because he was stabbed in the head for life, Trusts the wrestler WWE Laughing. I know I can win. I’m not going to call him “old feathered fists” and I know it makes him sad! It will be very physical and very entertaining, I know. ⁇