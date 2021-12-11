Boxing: Tyson Fury Gets New XXL Plan From WWE!

Omnisport

Posted on December 11, 2021 at 12:35 pm BC Updated on December 11, 2021 at 12:40 pm.

After his first experience in wrestling, Tyson Fury never hid his desire to return to WWE one day, where a lofty order awaits him already.

Whereas Tyson Anger There is already a lot to do in boxing, with the fight expected against Trillion Why?, Another strange project may occupy the agenda Gypsy King In the future. In fact, after my first experience in American wrestling in 2019, Tyson Fury The back can put the foot in a ring WWE In the coming months, a possibility has been mentioned several times by the concerned Chancellor and his wife. ” He likes it. All my sons are serious fans of it. For Tyson, it’s like a trip to Disneyland. He told me he was a fan of all these wrestlers. So he will definitely start again. I hope to see him in the WWE ring one day again. », Announced the Paris Fury last October. On the side WWE, We hope so too Tyson Anger Soon, especially many fighters have already shown their willingness to fight Gypsy King. Drew McIntyre In particular several appeals of the foot were initiated, which were not answered by the current belt holder WBC The heavyweight responded with a pledge, enough to encourage the Scottish wrestler to add a layer and plan their future fight.

McIntyre wants a disqualified match against Fury