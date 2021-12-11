Alan Wake 2 “The Most Beautiful Game from the Remedy”. The game is set to reset the studio bar

The I look forward to the sequel to Alan Wake’s Adventures at The Game Awards 2021 We can ask before the event. Reports were closed, of course, and Alan Wake II Announced with a short video.You can find it here) He really woke up the fans who should have had the night of the show.

While there is still time for the premiere show, we have already promised that it will be a great experience. Talk a little about how the adventures of the world’s most famous video game writer have continued. Sam Lake, co-founder of Remedy Entertainment. Compliment skipped:

Alan Wake 2 would be the best and most beautiful solution. [Gra – przyp. red.] In the Northlight. Especially in this kind of experience, atmosphere and design are more important than ever, our knowledge of this machine allows us to focus on certain things and push certain elements forward.

It looks like The game wins everything Previous releases and follow-ups before the first scene of the Alan Wake series. The game will debut in 2023 and will be the “next generation” experience. There is something to look forward to.