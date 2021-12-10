Home Economy Wine with Oreo flavor? Chaotic American advertising campaign

Wine with Oreo flavor? Chaotic American advertising campaign

Dec 10, 2021 0 Comments
Wine with Oreo flavor? Chaotic American advertising campaign

It’s hard to imagine in France. This Thursday, the American brand Barefoot was one of the largest distributors Alcohol Oreo introduced a bottle of red wine in the United States, at risk of confusion. Description.

“With our new best friends, we have created a limited edition wine that will make your taste buds explode in chocolate delight,” the company announced on Twitter, placing its bottle and cookies in the ad.

Immediately, French Internet users became angry. “There are wars that started less than that …”, paradoxically a journalist was horrified at the idea of ​​having Oreo in his wine.

In fact, it is a partnership between the two brands, offering their customers a pack for $ 24.99.

If the barefoot feels that their wine goes right with the questionable cookies, the two are not mixed, but matched, showing the natural hints of black cherries and blackberries in American antiquity and the extra flavor and chocolate flavor. We do not remake ourselves.

The brand has already marketed a white wine with an artificial pineapple flavor. The brand promises or can deceive very interested French people. Offer available in US only.

See also  XXL Pneumatic Toy "Mark Retro Pink Limo Island" to brighten up your holiday here

You May Also Like

BFM Business

Janet Yellen laments that America is the ‘best place’ to clean up money

Pantone 2022: This year's color ...

Pantone 2022: This year’s color …

(gauche à droite) Maezawa Yûsaku, l

Luxurious billionaire Maezawa Yûsaku becomes Japan’s first tourist to the International Space Station

The Blue Origin flight with the first American daughter in space was postponed to Saturday

The Blue Origin flight with the first American daughter in space was postponed to Saturday

Nuance - EU seeks more information on Microsoft's acquisition of ICD messages

Nuance – EU seeks more information on Microsoft’s acquisition of ICD messages

McKinsey, tainted by opiates, will replace the boss

New phase in the implementation of the Tax Avoidance Act

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *