Home Top News Three months after the submarine crisis, Australia is considering replacing its Airbus helicopters.

Dec 10, 2021 0 Comments
Le MRH90, alias Taipan, est la version australienne du NH90, un hélicoptère multirôles produit par Airbus.

Australia has indicated it would like to “End” Replace Airbus MRH90 currently in service and “Start requesting military sales abroad.

Airbus said on Thursday that the Australian government has expressed interest in replacing helicopters of European descent. “Disappointment”, Three months later Strong condemnation of the Canberra submarine deal.

Australia “Airbus announces decision to launch MRH90 to sell military overseas to replace Armed Forces”, The spokesman told AFP, confirming some of the information from the newspaper Australian. “We are disappointed with this announcement, but we are committed to fully supporting the MRH90s fleet in service in Australia, and our significant presence, more broadly, in the country.”, This spokesman added.

The MRH90, aka Taipan, is the Australian version of the NH90, a multi-role helicopter in service with the French Army under the name Cayman. The aircraft is being manufactured by the NH Industries consortium of Airbus helicopters, Italian Leonardo and Dutch Fokker. As of mid-2021, more than 440 NH90s of all types have been issued to 14 countries, with the number being discontinued.

Diplomatic crisis

According to Australian, The Canberra government decided to stop using its military and navy 47 Taiwanese, and the Australians signed a $ 7 billion (4 4.4 billion) deal with US equipment Black Hawks and Seahawks of Lockheed Martin.

The growth comes three months after the Australian government pushed it Serious diplomatic crisis with Paris By canceling a major deal to buy 12 French submarines with the usual impetus worth A $ 90 billion (ப 55 billion). Australia switched to US-powered submarines instead as part of a new alliance with Washington and London to tackle growing strategic tensions between the US and China in the Pacific.

