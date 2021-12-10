Home World Rohit Sharma’s big statement about Virat Kohli

Dec 10, 2021 0 Comments
Rohit Sharma on Virat Kohli: Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian ODI team in the Test series (SA Vs IND) against South Africa. The decision was taken by the National Selection Committee headed by Chetan Sharma. Rohit Sharma will lead India in T20 and ODIs. So Virat Kohli will be the captain of the Test team. All the senior players in the world of cricket have so far commented on the BCCI’s decision. Currently the new captain of the Indian team Rohit Sharma has made a big comment about Virat Kohli. What exactly did Rohit say about Virat? We can find out.

Speaking on the show, Rohit Sharma praised Virat Kohli. “Looking at Virat Kohli, one can guess how important he is to the team. He is still a good captain. We do not want to leave Kohli under any circumstances. He is an experienced player,” Rohit said.

Virat Kohli has played 254 ODIs so far. He has 12,169 runs at an average of 59.07. This includes 43 cents and 62 fifty cents. His highest score in ODI cricket is 183. Kohli is one of the most successful players in world ODI cricket.

