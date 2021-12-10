Jeen-Charles Deconninck Chairman of the Generics Group Executive Committee: “Strengthen Our Positions in Europe and Grow More Growth in North America”

Company Specified “Turnover increased by 9% to 41.5 million euros in the first half of the 2021-2022 financial year. This first semester was marked by strong business momentum and new SaaS signatures throughout its range. SaaS signatures were € 2.3 million, up 98% from the first half of the previous fiscal year and 72% higher than the pre-crisis level (first half of 2019/2020). By the end of September 2021, the Generics Group had reached ஐ 5.6 million worth of EPIDTA, up 3% from the first half of the previous year. The EBITDA margin is almost constant at 13.5% (14.2% in the first half of 2020/2021).”

Comment on this news and company strategy with my guest Jean-Charles Deconninck Chairman of the Generics Group Management Board.

Generics Group is a joint venture chain specialist in more than 60 countries, thanks to a network of its subsidiaries and its partners. Its SaaS solutions are used by nearly 6,000 companies worldwide. The group's 800 employees support customers such as Carrefour, Danone, FM Logistic, Fnac-Darty, Essilor, Ferrero and Geodis in the digital transformation of their supply chain on a daily basis.