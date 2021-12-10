Can’t even imagine- it was taken from space: another level solar eclipse photo! | NASA shared Solar Eclipse images: Its captured from space!

The last solar eclipse of this year
The last solar eclipse of this year occurred last week. The eclipse was reportedly not visible from most parts of the world, including India. The eclipse was said to be visible from Antarctica, while people in some countries, such as Australia and New Zealand, were able to see part-time solar eclipses.
What would it be like to see a total solar eclipse
All this aside, have you ever wondered what it would be like to see a total solar eclipse from space., NASA has shared the answer to this as a photo. NASA has shared images captured from the space lab on Instagram. It beautifully shows the shadow of the moon passing over Antarctica.
Deep Space Climate Observatory
NASA has also recorded a caption to this post. In it, do you ever watch a solar eclipse? Do you know what it would be like to watch a total solar eclipse from space? The space agency said it captured the shadow as the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) spacecraft passed Antarctica. It has been reported that the shadow of the solar eclipse was most easily visible when the conical shape stretched across space.
NASA shared three images
NASA has shared three images in this post, showing how the second and third images in this post look from another perspective of the eclipse. That is, the International Space Station (ISS) astronaut Kyla Baron recorded images of the eclipse from the ISS. In this post, NASA explains how solar eclipses occur. In which its shadow falls on the earth as the moon moves between the sun and the earth. In some parts of it the shadow of the moon is eclipsed when it blocks the sunlight completely or partially. Similarly a total solar eclipse is a series of three straight lines: the sun, the moon, and the earth.
Super Moon Photo
Similarly the Super Moon photo was recently taken by the space station. The International Space Station said it was an amazing sight in space no matter what position the moon was in. Astronauts at the International Space Station last Friday shared stunning photos of Super Pink Moon from Earth orbit.
Awesome Super Moon photo
The Super Moon photo shared by the astronauts amazed the audience. ISS shared on its official insta page that the moon offers amazing view from space no matter what the phase is. The photo shared by the station was taken when the moon appears against the sun based on the earth. NASA says the largest of the full moons this year rose on April 7th. Pink Moon was pink. The International Space Station shared this photo on its official Instagram page. Netizens have been sharing various ideas for this, such as amazing photo, beauty, amazing photo.