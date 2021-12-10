Can’t even imagine- it was taken from space: another level solar eclipse photo! | NASA shared Solar Eclipse images: Its captured from space!

The last solar eclipse of this year

The last solar eclipse of this year occurred last week. The eclipse was reportedly not visible from most parts of the world, including India. The eclipse was said to be visible from Antarctica, while people in some countries, such as Australia and New Zealand, were able to see part-time solar eclipses.

What would it be like to see a total solar eclipse

All this aside, have you ever wondered what it would be like to see a total solar eclipse from space., NASA has shared the answer to this as a photo. NASA has shared images captured from the space lab on Instagram. It beautifully shows the shadow of the moon passing over Antarctica.

Deep Space Climate Observatory

NASA has also recorded a caption to this post. In it, do you ever watch a solar eclipse? Do you know what it would be like to watch a total solar eclipse from space? The space agency said it captured the shadow as the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) spacecraft passed Antarctica. It has been reported that the shadow of the solar eclipse was most easily visible when the conical shape stretched across space.

NASA shared three images

NASA has shared three images in this post, showing how the second and third images in this post look from another perspective of the eclipse. That is, the International Space Station (ISS) astronaut Kyla Baron recorded images of the eclipse from the ISS. In this post, NASA explains how solar eclipses occur. In which its shadow falls on the earth as the moon moves between the sun and the earth. In some parts of it the shadow of the moon is eclipsed when it blocks the sunlight completely or partially. Similarly a total solar eclipse is a series of three straight lines: the sun, the moon, and the earth.

