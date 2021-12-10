Baseball: Yazeel Puig of MLB in Seoul

Thursday, Dec. 9 2021. 23:38

Seoul, Republic of Korea – Former Major League Outfielder Yasil Puik has signed a one-year, $ 1 million one-year deal with South Korea’s Guam Heroes club.

Puig, who turned 31 this week, has not played major baseball since 2019. Before becoming a free agent he played in 100 games with the Cincinnati Reds and 49 games with the Cleveland Indians.

Heroes general manager Ko Hyung-wook said that during Puig’s last season in the Mexican league, he scored 312 for El Aquila de Veracruz and scored 10 home runs, explaining that his skills were “excellent”.

Goe noted that Puig wants to return to the bigger leagues and that his motivation to prove himself will have a positive impact on his Korean team.

Go eased concerns about Puig’s maturity, saying the former Los Angeles Dodgers player felt he was “too mature with dedication for the family” after their personal talks.

Puig.277 batted in seven seasons in Major Baseball with 132 homers and 145 RBIs. He spent his first six campaigns with the Dodgers, where he was selected for the All-Star Game in 2014.