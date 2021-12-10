Home Technology Apple AirTake: Thieves may have used surveillance technology to steal cars

Dec 10, 2021 0 Comments
Thieves use trackers for theft (Photo: Europa Press)

The Thieves They manage too much to accomplish their plans. Are now using such technological devices Apple AirTake Use them to your advantage when doing Robberies.

Police report from last day Canada This explains one New method That thieves apply Steal cars And they fear it will reach other countries.

Uniformed officers found that some criminals were taking advantage of this Apple AirTake, Which is the focus of users who always forget to find their keys or wallets Find their victims After selecting them before.

And it is no coincidence that police found air tags near the scene of the robbery. They have at least registered since September 2021 to date Five cases Equivalent.

Thieves have modernized (Photo: Pixabay)
Thieves have modernized (Photo: Pixabay)

Officials said in the statement Procedure One of the thieves went in search of victims in shopping malls. As soon as they found it, they taped the airtail to the underside of the vehicle so the driver could continue their journey without looking at it.

At night, the thieves went there The perfect location for the AirTag And they entered the car with a key encoder; They were taken away in a few minutes without warning anyone.

So far they are the only ones found Apple devices Near the scene, but suspect they may have been using it Samsung smart tags Aimed at finding objects.

Avoid being Victim of this new system After going to public places such as the square or shopping center, officials recommend that drivers check the bottom of their car, bumpers and fenders to make sure they have nothing. Detection device Pasted. If there is one, give notice to Policeman Did not move out of place.

Photo showing Apple launching its new AirDac product (Photo: EFE / EPA / APPLE INC)
Photo showing Apple launching its new AirDac product (Photo: EFE / EPA / APPLE INC)

Other than that, there are users Apple Can get alert from you IPhone, After a certain period of time, an unknown airtake indicates that it is close to your location. However, Android users are unlikely to know.

Both devices are only compatible with their own ecosystem, so you need an iPhone or Samsung Galaxy phone to use them.

Apple has a quick installation because you just need to open the device, remove the wrap, place it next to the iPhone and touch “Connect”, that’s all.

Tracker accessory, Galaxy SmartTag, which lets you find any connected object at any time (Photo: Europa Press)
Tracker accessory, Galaxy SmartTag, which lets you find any connected object at any time (Photo: Europa Press)

Instead, Samsung needs a little more work to connect the device. First, you need to perform two firmware updates Supervisors Also, in addition, install the plugin for the smartphone application.

The Airtakes Apple And pro version Samsung Smart Tag They also support monitoring the augmented reality environment in the last meters. The program will display on the screen information about the arrows and in which direction to look.

While searching the last few meters using augmented reality in the home or office is almost a game, ultra-broadband technology makes the biggest difference when a key fob gets lost outside its own four walls.

(With information from agencies)

