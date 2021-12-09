Home Science Special satellite imagery shows Ethiopia’s equipment to generate electricity from Renaissance Dam | political news

Dec 09, 2021
High-quality satellite imagery from Al Jazeera Network’s (SANAD) surveillance and verification division showed Ethiopia’s preparations to start generating electricity from the Renaissance dam’s low turbines.

The following picture, taken on December 3, shows the completion of the retaining wall before the dam’s lower turbines exit.

The following figure shows the construction and equipment work in the waterway holes for the turbines that generate electricity with the lower turbines.

Other photographs reveal the completion of construction work on turbine openings on both sides of the dam.

It reveals the picture of the electrical connection wiring between the towers of the power plant at the dam and the neighboring towers being completed, ready to start the turbines and the start of the production process.

Poor satellite images show that the amount of water flowing from the dam’s midway point is constantly decreasing, and that its water level has dropped significantly in recent times. The beginning of its height in preparation for the middle lane and the third filling.

Earlier, Ethiopia’s Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy Celishi Beckley said power generation using Renaissance dam turbines would be in the first months of the new Ethiopian year, which began on September 13 last year.

“We have done a lot of work this year to get to this point and we are working hard to produce the next turbines,” he added.

