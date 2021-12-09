LeBron’s former teammate Conder trash freedom!

With numerous reviews of anti-LeBron shoes and TV sets, Ennes Conder did not leave the Freedom Laker at once. The problem? In front of him, Pivot disappears. Here’s something a former Kings teammate would not like.

Celtics vs Lakers? For fans, this is always a special game in the NBA. But this Tuesday evening, there was a special taste in this encounter, especially after Ennes Freedom walked towards LeBron James. With A few weeks ago his shoes, As far as interpretation in general is concerned, the center set the tone.

Problem? Nothing happened. However, Cantor multiplied interventions against the king and wanted to educate him on certain subjects. Celtic wants to avoid contact when meeting the locker upstairs, so maybe he wants to do it by phone or Skype. This Tuesday evening we had another demonstration (Review the order here)

Some people do not know the attitude of Ennes Conder

Is it bad? The former Blazers player laughs and laughs after LeBron’s words. You may be wondering if we are talking about the same person. Kendrick Perkins agrees most because Akron’s former teammate has returned to the lineup and he does not like Ennes’ behavior.

Read more

“It didn’t go with AD and LeBon, but here I am happy”

Where I came from it was the energy that changes when they are in the face of “throwing stones and covering hands”. Don’t care about me and continue https://t.co/mSPUaoVtGE – Kendrick Perkins (KendrickPerkins) December 8, 2021

I call it “hiding your hand after the rocks” where I came from. Ennes’ attitude changes as he crosses the path with LeBron. Let’s continue …

The fight that Gunder leads is so important that there is no problem in questioning it. However, considering the seriousness of some of the topics, it is best to resolve this in person, rather than with a simple tweet. Yet he put it back. This time against the former leader.

Clearly Celtic will turn their Twitter posts into headlines rather than wanting to discuss them in person. A questionable approach, especially given the stocks. However, this soap opera is still a long way off.

Enes Kanter wants to do well, but the way is often questionable. As he crossed paths with LeBron James, his The attitude goes far beyond the awareness that he claims to be on Twitter or Fox News. For real progress, we will be back.