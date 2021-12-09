Giant Discovery: Giant 11 times larger than Jupiter discovered in space, scientists surprise

Highlights Chilean scientists have discovered a giant planet in space

It is 11 times larger than Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system.

The planet orbits two bright stars in the southern sky

Santiago

Scientists in Chile have discovered a planet 11 times larger than Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system. The planet orbits two bright stars in the southern sky. Named P-Century for this planet, it has taken world scientists by surprise. After this discovery, current beliefs about the formation and evolution of planets began to be challenged.

B-Century is about 325 light-years from Earth. The orbit of this gas-filled planet is 100 times wider than Jupiter. The secret is that the planet B-Century seems to have formed there. The study, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, provided astronomers with full details of their findings. This is the first time a gas-filled planet has been found orbiting a star three times larger than our Sun.

A giant planet found in space like a ball of fire

‘New planet features amazing’

Marcus Johnson and his team discovered the planet through Chile’s European telescope. Johnson told Inverse, ‘I thought there would be no interesting planets around the stars, but there are many more interesting planets around it.’ It is not surprising that this group discovered a planet within a very short time of starting the survey, but its properties are quite astonishing to them.

The B-Century system has two stars – b Centauri A and b Centauri B. When combined they are 6 to 10 times larger than the Sun. They must be a giant planet of this size. Both are very hot, which is different from nature. This new discovery could change what we have known so far about the formation of planets. Johnson said the information available so far about this planet is very strange.