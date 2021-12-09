Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch buys Koch family farm in Montana

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall attend the RHS Chelsea Flower Show Press Day on May 23, 2016 at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London, England.

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his wife, Jerry, have bought a large ranch of cattle from Modor Cattle Co, a subsidiary of Coach Industries in Montana, for about $ 200 million, a new report revealed Thursday.

The Great Land Agreement between the two pillars of the American Conservative establishment First reported by the Wall Street Journal, Which is owned by Murdoch’s News Corporation and is the sister property of its right – wing Fox News Network.

The 340,000-acre Beaverhead farm, with 25 homes primarily for workers, is located near Yellowstone National Park.