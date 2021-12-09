Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch buys Koch family farm in Montana

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall attend the RHS Chelsea Flower Show Press Day on May 23, 2016 at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London, England.
Getty Images
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his wife, Jerry, have bought a large ranch of cattle from Modor Cattle Co, a subsidiary of Coach Industries in Montana, for about $ 200 million, a new report revealed Thursday.
The Great Land Agreement between the two pillars of the American Conservative establishment First reported by the Wall Street Journal, Which is owned by Murdoch’s News Corporation and is the sister property of its right – wing Fox News Network.
The 340,000-acre Beaverhead farm, with 25 homes primarily for workers, is located near Yellowstone National Park.
“This is a deep responsibility,” Rupert Murdoch, 90, told the Journal through a spokesman about the purchase, which the listing agent said was the world’s largest transaction. Montana history ranch.
“We are pleased to acknowledge ownership of this beautiful land and look forward to continuing to improve both the commercial livestock business and the security assets on the farm,” Murdoch said.
CNBC has sought comments from Murdoch’s representative.
The journal notes that the Beaverhead Ranch was first purchased 70 years ago by Fred Koch, the founder of Koch Industries, an oil company.
The business is now run by Fred’s son, billionaire Charles Koch, whose network of political lawyers routinely supports Republican and pro-independence candidates, and often supports conservative political endeavors.