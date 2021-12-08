Home Economy The Blue Origin flight with the first American daughter in space was postponed to Saturday

Dec 08, 2021 0 Comments
The Blue Origin flight with the first American daughter in space was postponed to Saturday

The company announced Wednesday that Blue Origin’s next space flight, which should include the first American daughter in space, should be postponed for two days due to inclement weather.

The flight was originally scheduled for Thursday, but “Due to forecast winds“That day and Friday must be rescheduled for Saturday, 8:45 a.m. local time (2:45 p.m. GMT). Departure is in West Texas.

Laura Shepherd Churchill, daughter of Alan Shepherd, who flew a historic space shuttle in 1961, was invited to take part in this third human mission of billionaire Jeff Bezos.

read more: Discover 3 projects for new space sites supported by NASA

The Blue Origin rocket was named the New Shepherd in memory of Alan Shepherd.

An American celebrity, TV presenter and former professional footballer Michael Strahan and the four passengers who paid for the trip will be on board.

They will only be in space for a very short time, lasting only ten minutes in total between the Blue Origin sub-orbiting planes take off and land.

See also  Miami gentleman, 29, used PPP financial loans to invest in 2020 Lamborghini Huracan: DOJ

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

