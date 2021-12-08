Nuance – EU seeks more information on Microsoft’s acquisition of ICD messages

The European Union (EU)’s competing authority wants more information about Microsoft’s acquisition of Nuance Communications. Reuters reports that Europe has asked the two companies’ customers and competitors to compile a list of concerns about the transaction, which was able to consult the questionnaire.

The EU’s request for information reflects the most comprehensive investigation into the agreement reached between Nuance and Microsoft.Notice Made in April this year. The acquisition of Nuance, an American company active in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and voice technology, is the second largest acquisition by Microsoft to date, worth $ 16 billion (over 13 13 billion). By undertaking this recovery, the technical team, according to experts, wants to progress on the basis of health care software.

The purchase was approved by a U.S. regulator last June after a minimum appraisal of the deal. In October, companies received a green light from the Australian Competition Supervisor. In November, Microsoft and Nuns sought permission from the competing office of the European Commission, which has until December 21 to approve the transaction or begin further investigation.

Competitors

Both companies said they expected approval for the deal by the end of this year, while last month said approval could be postponed to early next year.

The questionnaire asks, among other things, whether Microsoft and Nuance are competitors and / or whether a collaboration will affect customers and competitors. Europe wants to know if Microsoft Nuvans can offer an advantage over competing services.

Nuance provides significant solutions for inserting this connection into the communication and medical records between healthcare organizations and patients. The company primarily markets transcription technology, which is popular with physicians who want to automate prescriptions. Nuance serves 77 percent of US hospitals. Other providers of this type of technology include 3M and Philips.

