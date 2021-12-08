Kissed by the universe: 3 zodiac signs will pull you into a powerful spiral of victory in these 4 days

Horoscope. Photo: Pixabay.com

Astrologers have identified the signs of the zodiac that will be under the powerful wave of good luck and fortune for the next 4 days. Representatives of the three constellations will be able to experience the full range of positive emotions in the future. The whirlwind of bright and exciting events will drag even the most desperate.

Crab fish Very soon they can get a few steps closer to their dream. Now those born under this sign must be ready for change and run to meet their desires. Experts in the field of astrology believe that if the representatives of this sign do not make old mistakes and are not afraid of pleasant changes, changes will only be beneficial and bring cancer to a new level of life.

In the near future Twins Will be immersed in their personal relationships. Their partner will like new emotions and decide to make the old dream come true, which will be directly related to the representatives of this identity. Star experts advise those born under this sign not to express their own opinion and to ask what they have chosen. Then Lover will thank Gemini for his support over the years.

To Capricorn The moment will soon come when they can give up their old self. Those born under this sign will radically change their lifestyle, which will open up new opportunities for them in the workplace and in love. Even the most controversial issues for Capricorns will not be a problem because they will trust themselves and their opinions. Charm and hard work will allow representatives of this sign to climb any peaks in the coming days, astrologers are sure.