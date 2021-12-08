Celebrity Cruise has announced its return to South America

Last week, Celebrity Cruise announced two new additions for 2023, which will return to South America in December.

The popular eclipse lasts four months (December 2023 to April 2024) with 16 destinations and 14 overnight trips to Antarctica and 12 overnight trips to Argentina and Patagonia.

The company will also offer 16-day crossings from Los Angeles to Chile, where customers will have the opportunity to visit Machu Picchu, including overnight stays in Lima, Peru.

New itineraries were also announced at the popular summit for the summer of 2023, including 7, 9 and 10 night trips to the Bermuda and Mardas Vineyards.

After traveling to Bermuda, the Celebrity Summit will offer two 12-night crossings to Iceland and Greenland. From August to October 2023, the ship will embark on an 11-night East Coast voyage, seasoning to Maine and Canada.

“The power of travel expands our horizons, introduces us to other cultures and opens us to truly rich experiences.

To facilitate the luxury experience, WiFi, drinks and service charges are now included on every popular trip.

For more information on these routes, see https://www.celebritycruises.com/2023-2024-cruises.