Australian Open 2022: Tennis Australia guarantees that no one can ignore the rules of compulsory vaccination

The existence of exceptions to the total vaccine (two doses) has created confusion. What if the organizers of the next Australian Open (January 17-30, 2022) had found a way to get all the best players against the vaccine to compete? Find Novak Djokovic on Wednesday on the list of registrants – It does not make much sense at this point about its possible presence in antibodies – gave more depth to the question. But the setback for the Australian authorities is not long in coming: no, this is not a way to define tennis Australia as an exception.

“Everyone is eager to attend the Australian Open, and all participants – spectators, players, managers, staff – must be fully vaccinated.Victoria’s Deputy Prime Minister James Merlino said on Wednesday. This is the rule. Medical Exceptions Medical Exemptions Only, there is no way around these rules for privileged tennis players. “

“Given the context and his position, Djokovic will not be in any disgrace.”

Tennis Australia for medical professionals has not been able to ‘make an impact on the process’

The Australian Tennis Federation also issued a statement saying it had no jurisdiction over the area. So there will be no possible agreement between him and Djokovic or there will be no other player who wants to play at any cost without being vaccinated. The body promised that there would be no use of any pressure to break the rules.

“Any request for an exception must comply with strict government requirements. This is the same process for everyone who wants to enter Australia. Any allegation that the federation seeks to violate these rules is false. The arbitrator in exception cases is the domain of independent medical professionals. We are not in a position to affect this process“, Tennis Australia confirmed.

As a reminder, possible exemptions are for veterans who have had Govt disease after July 31 and whose vaccine should wait, or who may show a severe adverse effect from the first dose (e.g., heart attack or pericarditis). Novak Djokovic’s father said a few days ago that his son would not be able to participate in the Australian Open due to a compulsory vaccination, but the World No. 1 did not announce his official position.

