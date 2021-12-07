“West Side Story”: A Hollywood remake, a win-win?







Successes

– “Heat” (1995). Aside from the fact that Alfred Hitchcock considered his first edition “The Man Who New Too Much” to be “amateur”, some directors even dared to remake their own films. For his part, the American Michael Mann is a textbook case. Realizing that he was not at the bottom of things through “LA Tag Down” aired on television in France, he became a classic: “Heat”, which marks the first appearance on the screen of two legends. : Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

– “Birdcage” (1996). Not so fashionable now, “La Cage Ax Falls”, adapted from Jean Boyret’s play, is one of the most popular French comedies with Michael Cerald transvestite and Yugo Tognasi. Released in 1978, the film had a unique American rule: in addition to two Oscars, director Mike Nichols provided an almost shot-by-shot remake that added to Robin Williams’ unique energy. The remake captivated American audiences, as well as the way Hollywood portrayed gender and homosexuality issues. In France, the general public loves the original (5.4 million viewers in theaters) copy (147,000 combinations).

– “The Infiltrators” (2006). Outstanding Actors (Jack Nicholson, Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon), Martin Scorsese finally won the Oscar for Best Picture in the service of a film. We have partially forgotten Andrew Law, the director of the Hong Kong thriller “Inferior Affairs”, from which the film was inspired. “Of course, I think my version is the best,” he told Apple Daily reporters without a false burial. “But the Hollywood version is not bad.”

Chess

How many shipwrecks for the remake that hides the original? Hollywood, whose economy has been shaken in recent years, thought it would find a lifeline by revisiting some of the most popular classic songs of the 1990s: “Total Recall”, “The Mummy”, “The Experience Banned – Flatliners”, “Point …” Without much success. Perhaps one of the biggest failures of recent years was Guy Ritchie’s “drift” with then-wife Madonna. Wanting to revisit an Italian film about a rich man drowning on a desert island from the 1970s, he often drowned out the pop star’s screen career.

Certified copy

“Psycho” (1998) is a remake that made everyone suspicious. Director Gus von Sand took this idea for granted, recreating the Hitchcock Classic (1960) in the same way, from camera angles. Encouraging critics is not enough. Roger Ebert, one of the most famous, said: “In cinematic theory it is a priceless experience that shows that the shot-by-shot remake is useless. “