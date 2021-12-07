The new scam is spreading through the WhatsApp application

Croatian police have warned of a new scam spreading through the WhatsApp processor.

Photo: Deposit photos

– The so-called “fishing activity” is going on, targeting users of various online advertising. Criminals often use the WhatsApp mobile processor to communicate with victims, thereby sending links to fake sites of companies that distribute goods.

In this way, they collect personal data and data on bank cards and CVV card number and then make unauthorized transactions at various online sales outlets abroad.

These attacks are frequent, and we have repeatedly warned citizens through the media – again warning citizens of the dangers of providing personal and financial data to unknown individuals.

We advise citizens not to provide requested information! The sender’s goal is to use your credit cards for unauthorized and unlimited online payments.

We urge you to be especially careful and if you think you are damaged, we advise you to report it to the police station in the area where you live – police said.