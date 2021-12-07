The Biden government is suing Texas for electoral discrimination

“The judiciary is suing Texas for violating the federal suffrage law,” Minister Merrick Garland told a news conference after the massive civil rights mobilization in 1965.

Between 2010 and 2020, the Texan population grew to four million people, 95% of whom were minorities. As a result of this population growth, Texas won two new seats in Congress, according to Justice Vanitha Gupta.

But his officials redesigned the constituencies in 2021, saying “these two new seats will be chosen by a majority of white voters.”

In the United States, electoral divisions are redefined in each state after each census. The party in power often seizes the opportunity to re-integrate voters from the opposition camp in some constituencies and reduce their influence elsewhere.

The Supreme Court of the United States, however, ruled that segregation of constituencies on the basis of race was unconstitutional.

So the judiciary on Monday asked the courts to ban Texas from holding elections with its new division and force it to draw another.

Last month, the ministry filed a complaint against Texas election law alleging that it was restricting aid to disabled or uneducated voters.

In June, he took action against officials in Georgia, accusing them of restricting access to the votes of African Americans.

Since the beginning of this year, Republican-led states have stepped up electoral reforms under the pretext of fighting fraud. But Democrats condemn the attacks on the voting rights of the minority who vote for them.