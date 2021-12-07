MLB: Former Expos Dan Shot Sedder, Michael Barrett Confidence in Joint Custody

Sunday, December 5 2021. 15:43

Since 2015, Perry has hosted the Giannias Expo Fest event, which raises funds for brain cancer research, while keeping alive the memory of the heyday of the Montreal Expo.

This year, Pitcher Dan Shotseder and wide receiver Michael Barrett were his guests. This is a great opportunity to tell them about current efforts to bring baseball back to Montreal.

Stayed at the Shot Seder Expos twice: from 1977 to 1979, then from 1983 to 1985. Barrett was the receiver at the Expos during the ball years of Vladimir Guerrero and Jose Vitro.

Years have passed, but both are convinced that a team in the metropolis can land in Major Baseball in the sun.

“The fans wanted a competitive team. When it happened, they were there. I enjoyed it with Guerrero and Vitro at the end of the 2001, 2002 and 2003 seasons, ”Barrett recalled.

“Shared policing is a good idea for majors to find a way back. The city of Montreal needs to show people that they like baseball. Having a full team after that would be a good start,” Shotzer believes for his part.

“It’s our choice now,” Giannias maintains. “That’s what’s on the table. We have to pick it up. Forty games from late June to early October, on the outdoor field, baseball. We don’t know that.”

Both Schatzeder and Barrett are open to the possibility of shared custody.

“I just wanted to play with a team that played in two cities. Young players need the opportunity to play. The players will be more reluctant, but the players will be fascinated by the city of Montreal, ”said Shatzer.

However, Barrett had bitter memories when “Our Zamors” shared their home between Montreal and Puerto Rico.

“This reality we lived in Puerto Rico, it was not pleasant for us. We never felt completely comfortable at home.”

Michael Barrett played with the Expos between 1998 and 2003, and hopes that baseball fans across North America will remember the 1994 Expos first, followed by fire sales.