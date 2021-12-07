London: Wearing the T-Rex Christmas sweater from the Museum of Natural History

C ‘An unmistakable attempt to make many viewers laugh. As BBC, The impressive Tyrannosaurus Rex, at the Museum of Natural History in London, recently wore a Christmas sweater as the holiday season approached. Made by a family business in Leicester, after a hundred hours of hard work, it is twelve times heavier than a regular sweater. Site Images British Radio.

“This is probably the biggest thing we’ve ever done. My father never did anything like this. He’s been in the business for 35 to 40 years,” said Snahal Patel, director of the British Christmas Jumpers. Carla Treasure, an employee of the Museum of Natural History in London, said: “This has been a very difficult year for heritage and tourism, and we wanted to do something interesting.

The museum is a replica of the human scale to help cope with the health crisis

The T-Rex Christmas sweater is also man-made and many copies are on sale at the museum store. “All proceeds from the sale of these sweaters will be used not only for the museum’s pioneering research, but also to maintain its 80-meter specimens,” says Carla Treasure. Made from recycled yarns and plastic bottles, these garments also have a low environmental impact. One more argument to convince customers.

