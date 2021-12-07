Australia – A-League men 2022: Sydney heals

At the end of the lead position in the state of Victoria, you can see the top spot on the Sydney side. The Macarthur Bulls, who won against the Mariners, severely beat Melbourne at home.

Big V leaves its leader position. Without Brandon O’Neill (fired for family reasons), Brad Jones (injured) and long-awaited Daniel Sturridge, Perth Glory FC He was limping with his small point taken in two outings. However, things did not go well in the face. Tony Popovic had to do without Chris Economidis and Roderick Miranda. The Portuguese defender, who was the best player at the start of the season for the Northern Melbourne squad, now finds his teammate Brendan Hamil joining him in hospital. Match to forget for Bobovic: Victory finds himself in ten cans before the break, Roy Marccon logically excluded, Perth Then Anthony Burke-Kilroy and Bruno Fornoroli continued with three goals, including two long shots on contract. Thus gaining its first success.

The third day was not Melbourne blues. At home, champion City of Melbourne Lost his first city derby Western United, In which we greatly appreciated Leo Lacroix’s very strong play on the defensive line. Underlined Melbourne Take a better City It showed great difficulty on both sides (now with thirteen shots not scored and two games without a win with a second poor defense (four goals conceded) a goal came in favor of the crowd. Western United, Again the work of Dylan Wenzel-Halls.

If Melbourne clubs go out of hand, only those in Sydney will benefit. The new leader is called McCarthy Whose victory was won against Central Beach Philip Guardo should be used. The largest in its line, with eight stops, has long rejected the confidence of sailors on the East Coast. The only goal of the match was scored just before the break, when Oliver Bosanic deflected Devila’s strike with his own goal. The Marines Nick Montgomery had to put their skill ahead of the goal: in thirty-four attempts, only two balls were able to shake the nets.

Another Sydney club that is transforming itself, The West Sydney Wanderers Who were responsible Wellington Phoenix. Tomar Hemmet scored the second goal Wanderers He missed the New Zealand players’ second unbeaten game against his former teammates. In the end, only one Sidney was missing, although he was the most serious candidate for the title: Sydney FC. Against the Jets in Newcastle, everything started well Sky Blues, Adam Le Fondre first then Elvis Kamsoba, all in half an hour, two goals in advance. Destiny seemed to be sealed, but the second half turned the tide. Valentino Yuell scored two goals, the highest scorer in the championship (three goals), with Brazilian midfielder Daniel Benha giving him two assists. This decision does not apply to anyone In Newcastle And Sydney Still looking for first league victory. A first hit called the red light Brisbane Is also looking for. Red light at the end of the third day after two losses in the state of Victoria (Melbourne wins, City of Melbourne), The Roar Satisfaction in sharing points against those who are ashamed Adelaide United, Who wrote a single shot towards the goal in ninety minutes.

Results

Photo: 2021 Getty Images

Author Author: Antoine Blanchet-Quérin Australian football correspondent (Socceroos, A-League, FFA Cup, NPL) Lucarne Opposée in France. More articles



