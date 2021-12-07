Home Top News Andres will not be traveling to Australia

Dec 07, 2021 0 Comments
Andres will not be traveling to Australia

Canadian tennis player Bianca Andres announced on Monday that she will miss the Australian Open, the first major match of the 2022 season.

Read more: The biggest drop in Bianca Andrews’ rankings

In fact, Andreas cites psychological and physical exhaustion about his decision not to travel to Australia, where the first Grand Slam will be held, especially on January 17-30.

“You know, the last two years have been a challenge for me. […] Especially during this time, I was in isolation for several weeks, which affected me both mentally and physically. In addition, my grandmother was in intensive care for several weeks due to a COVID-19 infection, which affected me a lot, ”he wrote on his Twitter account.

“A lot of days I’m not feeling myself, especially when I’m training and playing sports. It’s like carrying the world on my shoulders. I could not separate myself from what was going on outside the court, she continued. I felt collective sadness and turmoil; I would like to give you extra time to balance and recover.

The former fourth-ranked player in the world occupies 46e Rankings of the WTA Tour. He has played in a total of 29 games in 2021, his last dating in the third round of the Indian Wells tournament last month. He lost in two sets against Estonian Annette Kontaveet.

