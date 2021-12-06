Home Science Want to see when and where the “kiss” between the Moon and Venus

Want to see when and where the “kiss” between the Moon and Venus

Dec 06, 2021 0 Comments
One of the masterpieces Astronomical events They are approaching, and it’s about the “kiss” between the Moon and Venus. The next December 7 will be when this fusion occurs, so the Earth and Venus’ natural satellite will be very close.

Because of this closeness, it is called “Kiss” Between the two celestial bodies can be seen in the early morning until next December 8th.

