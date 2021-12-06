Want to see when and where the “kiss” between the Moon and Venus

One of the masterpieces Astronomical events They are approaching, and it’s about the “kiss” between the Moon and Venus. The next December 7 will be when this fusion occurs, so the Earth and Venus’ natural satellite will be very close.

Because of this closeness, it is called “Kiss” Between the two celestial bodies can be seen in the early morning until next December 8th.

This kiss can be seen in the early morning of sunset December 7 Also it is for the naked eye, so places with poor lighting are also recommended.

Astronomical events of 2021

about this Event There is good and bad news; As for the bad news, it will be the last event of the year; But the good news is, we may see it again at the end of March 2022.

EastE 2021, The moon has provided many moments like a partial eclipse and other scenes to remember, some of which you can still enjoy.

These are:

Connection of Moon and Saturn Moon and Jupiter link Comet Leonard Gemini meteor shower Urcit meteor shower The conjunction of the Moon and Mars

Kissing in between Moon and Venus This is evident in Mexico City and other states in the Republic, especially in areas with low light pollution.

