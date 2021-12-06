PlayStation cleverly prepares its competitor for the Xbox Game Pass

According to renowned journalist Jason Shrier, Sony, considered a direct competitor to the Xbox Game Pass, is currently in the process of developing a new service. According to him, this will be a kind of connection between the PlayStation Plus and the PlayStation Now, especially providing backward compatibility with titles up to PS1 and PS5.

With the Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft offered nothing more or less than Netflix for video games, which was immediately introduced by the US company. Two years later, the service is experiencing good growth of 37% in 2021 (compared to 85% in 2020) and is now approaching 20 million subscribers. The amazing success of Forza Horizon 5 with 10 million players will allow the site to further increase the number of its users.

This Wednesday, December 8, 2021, another highly anticipated topic is coming to Xbox Game Pass: Halo Infinite. As you can see in our full review, the game has some undeniable qualities and it is clear that players will not hesitate to join the service to discover the latest adventures of the Major.

Of course, Game Boss is jealous of box office competition, starting with Sony and never experiencing the same movement with its cloud gaming service, the PlayStation Now. Okay, according to celebrity journalist Jason Schreier, The manufacturer is already working on a new service to compete with the Xbox Game Pass.

Sony is developing its Xbox GamePass rival

According to its sources, close to Sony’s plans and internal documents, we know that Sony is operating on a new service. Code name Spartacus. In exchange for a monthly subscription, PS4 and PS5 owners can access a wide range of topics from the PS1, PS2, PS3, PS4 and PS5 listings.

The launch of this service is scheduled for March 2022, And apparently it will impose itself as a combination of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now. And if it had the PlayStation Plus brand, this would not be the case with the PlayStation Now, which would be phased out. According to various documents, Spartacus will offer three unique formulas:

The first will offer the same benefits as the PlayStation Plus (the possibility of playing online, exclusive discounts in the store and games offered every month).

One second offers a large list of PS4 and PS5 games

Third, it promises to be the most expensive, providing access to a large library of PS1, PS2, PS3, Ps4 and PS5 games, extensive demos of the latest topics and game streaming.

Of course, in the absence of Sony’s official confirmation, it is better to take all this information with a grain of salt. Get to know our colleagues Bloomberg I tried to get a comment from the builder, to no avail.