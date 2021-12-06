Moto G31 first sale on Flipkart in India today, get great discounts here; Pricing and specifications are visible

The Moto G31 First Sale India phone comes in a curved design. The company offers a one-year warranty on the handset and a 6-month warranty on accessories. The space of the phone can be increased up to 1TB with the help of micro SD card.
New Delhi, Tech Desk. Moto G31 first sale in India: The Moto G31 will go on sale today, December 6th. You can buy this phone on Flipkart. It is a lightweight smartphone with a thickness of 8.45 mm. This phone comes in curved design. The company offers a one-year warranty on the handset and a 6-month warranty on accessories. The space of the phone can be increased up to 1TB with the help of micro SD card.
Prices and offers
The Moto G31 is priced at Rs 12,999 with 4GB RAM and 64GB variant. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant comes at Rs 14,999. 5 percent discount on purchases made on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. Canara Bank Credit Card, meanwhile, offers discounts of up to 10 percent. The same 10% discount is offered for ICICI Bank MasterCard. Also, you can buy this phone by paying Rs 451 EMI per month.
Specifications
- The Moto G31 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED Full HD Plus display. Its screen brightness is 700 nits and vibrant colors and variation is 409 ppi.
- The MediaTek Helio G85 chipset is supported on the phone as a processor on the Moto G31. ARM Mali-G52 MC2 support is given on the phone. This phone will work on Android 11 operating system.
- The rear panel of the Moto G31 smartphone is given a three rear camera system. The main camera has a 50MP sensor. It also comes with an 8MP ultra wide camera and a 2MP depth camera. A 13MP camera is provided on the front of the phone for selfies.
- For power backup on the Moto G31 smartphone, a 5000 mAh battery is available on the phone. It can be charged with a 20W fast charger. The company claims that this phone will come with 36 hours of battery life once charged.