Moto G31 first sale on Flipkart in India today, get great discounts here; Pricing and specifications are visible

New Delhi, Tech Desk. Moto G31 first sale in India: The Moto G31 will go on sale today, December 6th. You can buy this phone on Flipkart. It is a lightweight smartphone with a thickness of 8.45 mm. This phone comes in curved design. The company offers a one-year warranty on the handset and a 6-month warranty on accessories. The space of the phone can be increased up to 1TB with the help of micro SD card.

Prices and offers

The Moto G31 is priced at Rs 12,999 with 4GB RAM and 64GB variant. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant comes at Rs 14,999. 5 percent discount on purchases made on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. Canara Bank Credit Card, meanwhile, offers discounts of up to 10 percent. The same 10% discount is offered for ICICI Bank MasterCard. Also, you can buy this phone by paying Rs 451 EMI per month.

Specifications