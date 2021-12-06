“He does everything”: The amazing player who runs the nets

Brooklyn employees have no shortage of superstars, starting with the Big Three, which includes Kevin Durant and James Horton. However, after the last match, Steve Nash deserves to be praised as a player from the bench! And for the problem, he did not steal compliments.

However, for the first time at the Eastern Conference, Nets conducted a life size test against bulls. Unfortunately, if they were able to dominate the crowd for three quarters, they ran out of steam during cash time, recovering the score and leaving Chicago with a chance to win the game (111-107.) The latter took half the chance with blacks and whites remaining close to the table.

Nonetheless, according to Steve Nash, not everything should be thrown at his team’s side. Instead, the Canadian wanted to greet one of his substitutes: Paul Millsab, author of 13 points and 7 rebounds. The remarkable thing is that the interior accomplished all this in just 15 minutes on the floors! The thing that seduces his coach during an interview New York Post :

Steve Nash praised Paul Mills

He was awesome. He did everything on the pitch. He scored, and he was able to launch the attack. He took rebounds, attack rebounds. He also had some interruptions. He did a little of everything. Its intensity is enormous and I have seen its impact on the game very well.

The nearly 37-year-old former Hawks and jazz player is at the end of their careers and has only a limited share of 11 minutes (average 3.4 points and 3.6 rebounds) per game on BKN. However, his experience and technical background are greatly appreciated by his people, who know that they can trust him to get the job done in a short period of time. When asked about his good performance, Milsab humbly explained that he only followed the advice of the locker room:

I have many great teammates who tell me to be aggressive whenever I am on the field. Tonight I wanted to focus on that aspect of the game and try to hit the baskets easily near the basket. For me, I have to do this consistently, be aggressive and play my game.

The good thing is that his team’s next games should give him a chance to show his importance once again. Brooklyn actually have to compete against Dallas, Atlanta and Philadelphia in ten days, a schedule is anything but obvious. Therefore, not only the stars but all the players should be in the first place. Kevin Durand And James Horton. Angerman’s contribution will not be much!

Paul Milsap seems to have fit in well with the Nets since joining the summer, and this is great news for the owner. With his 16 NBA seasons on the clock and four times his All-Star status, the inside is good enough to play X factors when it comes to cleaver games.