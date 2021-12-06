Bears – Cardinals (22-33): Chicago Se Saborde

Chicago Pierce (4-8) – Arizona Cardinals (10-2): 22-33

The weekend in Arizona seems to have been great. Despite the returns of Kyler Murray (11/15, 123 yards, 2 touchdowns + 10 runs, 59 yards, 2 touchdowns) and Diandre Hopkins (2 receptions, 32 yards, 1 touchdown), the Cardinals did not make it. You have to force their skill to cross the most generous bears in their introductory land. The first two rounds ended with an interruption, 3e By a failed tackle. Results The spectators were able to record 21 points out of 16 actions played. All this before half time. Luckily the last 30 minutes were very slow so only the defense recovered two other interruptions.

Despite trailing by 14 points at the break, Chicago did not give up. Matt Nagy’s men relied mainly on an alternate ground game-short pass and an effective David Montgomery (21 runs, 90 yards, 1 touchdown + 8 receptions, 51 yards), while there was protection (257 yards conceded). But the ability to destroy themselves at crucial moments is dangerous for them.

The Cardinals continue all of their current series. Great record in the league, they are far from undefeated on their bases this season, where they are masters at stolen balls. The four interruptions of the day bring their difference to +16 during the season. With 7e Win by 10 points or more, they become 3e After Pierce (1936) and Cowboys (1968), the team achieved such a feat in history.

Chicago takes water

Despite the rain on Soldier Field and both teams, it was the Chicago team that took the lightning from the start of the game. With a slippery ball, the Bears focus on field play with the talented and ubiquitous David Montgomery. They use only the air option, as they face smoother functions. And for good reason. Of the first 4 passes attempted, two were captured இரண்டு and two were intercepted by Jalan Thompson and Buda Baker. At 29 and 15 yards from the final zone, Arizona did not spoil and used local hospitality to record two touchdowns. Led by the duo, Kyler Murray-DeAndrey Hopkins are recovering from his return after several weeks of absence. Receiver 4 receives a special welcome and goes active firste Try. A few minutes later followed by his quarterback, he regained the final zone with his heeled Chicago defense.

Head underwater, Chicago has not given up and the letter uses its initial game plan. With all the good moves, Montgomery manages to open his team’s counter after more than 7 minutes of possession and 13 games. Progress is only short-lived. In the same fashion, cardinals do not want to abandon their policies. Fake games, inverted races and passes are in the program. With the same conclusion repeated at the end. This time it was James Connor’s method (20 races, 75 yards + 2 receptions, 36 yards, 1 touchdown) with one hand on the side confirming the show with the welcome, and then a race to Touchdown. The runner helps a lot with a tackle that is completely missed when landing.

Arizona concludes security debate

The pre- and post-cut period was quiet. The attacks lose their bite and the pundits follow each other. In tough conditions and soft ground, Arizona has a hard time developing its football. The more attacking, the rarer the yards will be. It was defensive, with expensive penalties leaving Chicago in the game. They are still able to put up a field goal, but Jimmy Graham and Pierce could not prevent a new time-consuming series (7 minutes) from successfully completing and returning to 10 points (14-24).

Since Bandar was fined for the heinous crime, Matt Nagy’s men are believed to have the potential to come back again and again. Two new interceptions by Andy Dalton (26/41, 229 yards, 2 touchdowns, 4 interceptions) were countless, leading to a field goal and a touchdown at Kyler Murray Ground (14-33).

More than 6 minutes from the end, the game seems to be over. In one final blast, Chicago were able to regain the final zone, with Dalton touching Jakeem Grand Sr. (5 receptions, 62 yards, 1 touchdown) and Jimmy Graham into two points. But damage has occurred. Arizona allows the clock to tick in the last minutes, dropping Chicago to its tragic fate: the 6th defeat in the last 7 games.