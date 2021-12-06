Atrium Innovations | Pierre Fitzgibbon’s former company closes its doors

This is the result of a large Quebec company. Quebec-based nutrition pharmaceutical company Atrium Innovations will cease operations on March 30. The news was announced earlier this week. Eighty people are losing their jobs.

Andre Dubak

Press

On November 30, a joint dismissal notice was sent to the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Solidarity.

Founded in 1999 by Luke and Eric DuPont, the Atrium was managed by the current Quebec Minister of Economic Affairs, Pierre Fitzgerald, from 2007 to 2014. Company $ 1.00. He was a big boss when he was sold for $ 1 billion. Fermira Investment Fund, 2013.

Photo by Robert Mayilux, archives of magazines Pierre Fitzgerald at the Atrium in 2008

Following that, the Atrium was sold in 2017 to Swiss multinational Nestl for $ 2.9 billion. Atrium’s historical partners Fonds de solidarité FTQ and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec remained in the picture until their acquisition by Nestl.

“Atrium will provide the resources needed for Nestl to accelerate the growth of its brands and benefit more people around the world,” said Peter Luther, head of Atrium Innovation.

At the time, health products and vitamin supplements experts sold over 700 million in more than 50 countries, mainly in North America, Europe and Asia.

At the time, the Atrium had 1,400 employees in seven production units. It is owned by the Garden of Life, Pure Encapsulations and Douglas Laboratories brands.

Purchased wisely in the summer of 2021

When Innovative Labs, Utah, took over, Atrium quietly changed its name last July. Atrium Innovations Quebec production site becomes innovative Labs Canada! New name, same team! The company said in a statement that Jobillico is still looking for a job.

Innovative laboratories specialize in the preparation of liquid products.

Our requests for clarifications sent to the head office of the US company were not answered. The call for installations of the atrium at the Metropolitan Quebec Technology Park, though promised to follow, was not followed on Friday. We do not know of the closure of Quebec International, the economic development organization for the Capital-National region.

Before founding Atrium, Eric and Luke DuPont founded Æterna Zentaris. Most recently, the DuPont brothers formed a cosmetics company called ITC Thermo.

In collaboration with William Lecklerk, Press