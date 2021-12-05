Two nearby supermassive black holes are expected to collide soon

KOMPAS.com – A prehistoric fossil known as உளர் Four Legs In 2015 the world was hit by a storm. Recently, researchers revealed a new fact Four-legged snake N. S.

Fossil discovery Four-legged snakes can create a scene in the world because this species is considered to be the first four-legged snake recorded in the scientific world.

However, recent research has revealed a new fact that the 19.5 cm long fossil may actually be a different animal than previously thought.

Researchers say the fossil may have been an extinct sea lizard dolichoser.

Reported from Direct science, Saturday (11/27/2021) This animal is believed to have lived during the Cretaceous or about 66 million to 145 million years ago.

Meanwhile, Michael Caldwell, the lead researcher in the study, said after examining the remains of an organism, a professor at the University of Alberta in Canada. Tetrapodophis.

Many Tetrapodophis Derived from the Greek word meaning four-legged snake. Another new fact they discovered was that the model did not have the unique anatomical features of a snake.

Interestingly, this study also reveals the fact that tetrapodophis fossils may have been sold illegally. Brazil.

On the other hand, scientists have long revealed that the ancestors of snakes had four legs.

This was reported in two studies in 2016 in the journal Go Researcher on snake genetics, where snakes lost their organs about 150 million years ago due to genetic mutations.

In other studies, finding evidence Snake fossil Two legs. However, the species of tetraphotopis, its findings were published in the journal Science 2015, be the only one Image of a four-legged snake Recorded.

except that New facts about the fossils of four-legged snakes According to 2015 research, when it was alive 120 million years ago, this type of snake tetrapodobis used four parts of its body, each with five fingers.

The four legs of this four-legged snake are not used for walking, but are used to catch a mate during mating and to catch prey while hunting.

The research team says the animal may have evolved from an ancient lizard into a modern snake, and may have evolved from a land-digging animal.

However, the fossil record of the four-legged snake was not agreed upon by Caldwell and his colleague Robert Reyes, a team of researchers and archaeologists at the University of Toronto.

Eventually, the two experts traveled to Germany, where a fossil of a four-legged snake is kept in the Solnhofen Museum for a microscopic assessment of tetraphotophys.

Through a study published in Journal of Systematic Paleontology On November 17, Tetrapodophis found evidence that the lizard was more like a snake, especially in the skull.

After the assessment, Caldwell said most of the skull bones were crushed like egg shells, the skull fragments were crushed on a plate and the natural printing of the skull in the same place.

“One thing that the original authors completely did not notice is the equivalent of a skull. The skull is on a natural axis, where we see some other kind of lizard-y, not snake-y,” Caldwell explains.

In addition, the researchers found that the body of tetrapodobis was not snake-like. For example, the slender tetrapodophys is not in the fossil Zygosphene And Gigantra This is the structure in the spine that helps the snake to crawl.

This species has long, straight ribs, meaning it is a swimmer, not a digger.

“The excavated creatures will be long and tube-shaped,” Caldwell continued.

Furthermore, Diego Simos, a researcher at the Harvard University’s Comparative Zoological Museum, explained that dolichos are closely related to snakes.

If so, it is not surprising that the original authors thought that the tetrapodobis species was a snake.

“Tetrapodobis is a magnificent fossil that shows a combination of unique features not found in other squamats (such as lizards, snakes, and amphibians),” said Bruno Goncalves Augusta, a researcher at the Zoo Museum of Zoo Palo. In the study. Learning.

According to David Mart, co-author of the 2015 study, the original researchers still believe that their description of the fossils is the oldest and most ancient snake known to the animal.

The fossils are known to have come from the Krato system in Brazil, most of which were excavated in the 1970s and decades.

According to the 1942 law, specimens of holotypes i.e. a new species were originally determined to be in Brazil, while fossils of organisms discovered thereafter could be exported with permission.

Researchers also say that Brazilian federal police have launched an investigation into the origin of tetraphotophysia.

“We want to see the fossils return to Brazil, but they’s not ours, so this is not a decision we made. I do not care if these fossils go back to Brazil until Brazil destroys its museums,” Martil said.

Many researchers agree with the idea of ​​returning tetrapodophies to the country where the animal was first discovered.

Get updates Selection message And Latest news Every day from Kompas.com. Join the Telegram team at “Kompas.com News Update” and learn how to click the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, Then join. First you need to install Telegram Processor on your mobile.