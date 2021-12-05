The Milky Way dwarf satellite will be the largest black hole in the galaxy.

This is unheard of and calls into question the development patterns of galaxies and supermassive black holes. Leo I, a dwarf galaxy orbiting the Milky Way, has a black hole similar to our galaxy in its center.

In the late 1960s, a handful of researchers, including Martin Reese, but especially his colleague and compatriotAstronomer The British Donald Linden-Bell argued that most large galaxies should rest at their centers. Larger black holes. This is essentially a study that has been accepted for at least 20 years, although the definitive evidence for the existence of objects with a phenomenon horizon is still missing, in line with the predictions of the theory of general relativity.

It was also observed that there is often a significant and consistent relationship of proportions between Masses Massive black holes and galaxies provide them, which often involves a common developmental mechanism. When galaxies are desired Milky Way Where M87 Dwarf galaxies were clusters, so they must have black holes, which are certainly very large, but smaller than what we can see in their hearts today.

Dwarf galaxies known to us Around the circular path Around ‘Andromeda And are there giant black holes in the Milky Way that have no star appearance? There is an answer today in the case of the galaxy The lion I (Leo I). It’s a Galaxy girl Spheroidal to be part of us Local group And it is located at approximately 820,000 Light years Of the Milky Way.

Harlon J. Smith’s team of astronomers published an article on the subject at McDonald’s Laboratory, using observations provided by a virus-W instrument in a 2.7-meter telescope. The Astrophysical Journal. It is freely accessible arXiv.

A massive black hole with a mass of 3.3 million solar masses

The discovery of a black hole in the heart of Leo I is astonishing because it is as large as our own galaxy, with a mass of about 4 million solar masses. So it is not a black hole with intermediate mass. We have never made a similar discovery before.

Initially, it was about understanding the content well Black material Leo I. As a part Fixed cosmological model One of whose pioneers James People’s Nobel Prize in Physics. There must be many dwarf galaxies in it Black material Orbits large galaxies such as the Milky Way. This is not the case, as the study of those we know can provide us with information about the nature of the dark object, many of which are. Modeling, Or help to deny its existence. Leo I confused astronomers because it seemed to have less dark matter than its relatives orbiting the Milky Way.

The researchers therefore linked the data provided by the virus-W tool with simulations Computers Learn from the movements Stars And measured the exact distribution and amount of dark matter in Leo I. Data actually indicate that there is a central supermassive black hole in the dwarf galaxy with a mass of about 3.3 million solar masses. The mass of a giant black hole and the mass of its host galaxy.

Clearly, this is information that will change the size of the largest black holes and, of course, the size growth patterns of galaxies. For example, it could indicate that black holes in billions of solar masses are the result Capture of dwarf galaxies It connects to a larger galaxy, Fusion Will be with Integration Their giant black holes. After all, it is now believed that the main mechanism behind the development of these black holes comes from Cold fiber material accumulation.

However, when we study other dwarf satellite galaxies more closely, it becomes more accurate than many dwarf galaxies.Southern Hemisphere Who have good goals The giant Magellan telescope (GMT) Is present Construction In Chile, it is somewhat designed for this type of work.