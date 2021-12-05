NFL Vikings player Everson Griffen reveals his bipolar disorder

Saturday, December 4 2021. 12:36

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen reveals he suffered from bipolar disorder following events at his home on November 24th.

A person with bipolar disorder experiences their emotions with unequal intensity and can sometimes struggle to control them.

“That’s right, I’m bipolar,” Griffin wrote on Instagram on Friday. “I’m going to take it and do some mental awareness. I’m been running away from it for a long time. I’m not ashamed of it anymore. It all started after my mom died. I went to a dark place, I thought for years that I’m fine. This time I promise to do what the experts say. I miss my family and friends. Thank you for all the love and support, but most of all for all the prayers. “

Griffen was added to the Vikings’ unrelated crash list on November 26, two days after police and medical experts were called to his home. Griffin had previously called 911 and refused to leave his home on the grounds that an intruder wanted to kill him. No intruder was found by police.

Griffin is making his second visit to the Vikings. These do not specify when Griffin will return. The 33-year-old has five quart sacks on his record this season.