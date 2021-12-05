MLB Summary: Red Sox Jacob Stallings | Carlos Korea is a good leader

The Red Sox liked Jacob Stallings
Marlins finally got it.
The Yankees want them to finish Training staff Quickly
They have a right to do that.
Speaking of which, Patress is their bench coach.
Carlos Korea is a good leader
It is up to him to make it public.
There are rumors that Korea asked Javier Pace about Chicago, but that is not true.
Rays believes in Vander Franco
It is hoped he will behave well despite the deal.
Joe Espada will be interviewed
They want to see if he can be the next manager.
Marlins’ highest goal
Who will they go looking for?