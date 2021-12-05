Home Technology Microsoft Edge: Gadget.ro – Microsoft recommends a new aggressive way of installing Google Chrome that may not harm the high-tech lifestyle.

Dec 05, 2021 0 Comments
Software

It looks like Microsoft has launched a new campaign to force Windows 10 and 11 users to use their browser. It uses a new method, very aggressive from my point of view.

When a user enters the Google Chrome installation page, they get a pop-up message that Microsoft Edge is the best browser or Google Chrome is a bit old and they should try something new.

Here are three examples of such messages:

“Microsoft Edge runs on the same technology as Chrome, with Microsoft’s extra confidence”

“This browser is 2008! Do you know what’s new? Microsoft Edge. ”

No one said, “I hate saving money.” Microsoft Edge is the best online shopping browser “

Microsoft Edge is a low-cost browser (less than 6%) even if Windows 10 and 11 are already installed.

Source: theverge.com

