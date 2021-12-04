Home Sports Kareem assassinated LeBron with a murderous punch!

Kareem assassinated LeBron with a murderous punch!

Dec 04, 2021 0 Comments
Kareem assassinated LeBron with a murderous punch!

Before leaving the NBA court again, LeBron had fun with a dance against the James Pacers, which was talked about a lot. Today, it was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who attacked the king.

Back with the lockers this Friday night, LeBron James He did not succeed in changing the situation in order to bring a victory to himself. He and his team-mates lost again against the Clippers in the famous Los Angeles derby. Needless to say it was a bad operation, especially not very happy with the fans.

The Angelinos still have excuses, and they had to be disappointed that they were not there for a few weeks in a row. As Raja assured the press, we look forward to a breakthrough in the future … Before facing the league hard.

The LeBron dance against the speakers did not pass

Speaking of tackle, Akron has taken one from his owner Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The latter returned to LeBron’s famous dance against the Pacers last week, in a YouTube video. A gesture that did not please many, including the NBA, which allowed the player.

Such a gesture during a regular season game and in terms of context? No, KAJ does not like it and let the public know:

It’s enough for me to win. Why should you do this kid’s dance and insult the other team on the floor? Is stupid. The goats do not dance.

Has been said. Everyone has his own opinion on the matter, but we know LeBron’s dance is not for the faint of heart, of course. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, he wanted a clarification.

See also  [Top 50] # 39: Julio Jones, Locomotive | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

You May Also Like

NFL Vikings player Everson Griffen reveals his bipolar disorder

NFL Vikings player Everson Griffen reveals his bipolar disorder

Shareef O'Neal a fait ses grands débuts à LSU en NCAA

“Pray for me”: Sharif O’Neill’s confusing tweet

NFL | The Giants will be without Daniel Jones on Sunday

NFL | The Giants will be without Daniel Jones on Sunday

Brewers Randall tried to buy Crick

Brewers Randall tried to buy Crick

Giannis Antetokounmpo qui sort sur blessure avec les Bucks

Is Zionis injured? His coach’s big concern

MLB: Right-handed player Sandy Alcondara and Marlins contract finalized

MLB: Right-handed player Sandy Alcondara and Marlins contract finalized

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *