Covid-19: Seychelles removed from Australia’s list of concerns – LINFO.re

Seychelles is no longer on the list of countries inhabited by Australians. For good reason: the Omigron variant has not yet been detected in the archipelago.

Intervention by the Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

This is good news for the island state with the Omigron variant Govit-19 Not yet detected. In a statement dated November 29, the Australian Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the withdrawal Seychelles From the list of countries that residents can not enter Australia. “Our Foreign Office intervened with our Australian counterparts immediately after receiving the advice, and the discussion led to a positive conclusion.”, Seychelles was pleased with the account of Foreign and Tourism Minister Sylvester Radaconde. Seychelles News Agency.

Implementing the most stringent health measures

Omicron variant Govit-19 It was first detected in South Africa and spread to many countriesAustralia. “We have implemented very strict health measures”, Sylvester Radegonde insisted. Therefore all arriving passengers must provide proof of a negative result of the PCR test conducted within 72 hours or less of departure from their country. In operation, only companies that have developed safety protocols for their operational staff and their customers and are Govt-certified certified by the Ministry of Health are authorized to welcome travelers. Wearing a mask in public places is mandatory and social space must be strictly adhered to.

At the moment, visitors from seven South African countries, namely South Africa, Botswana, Ezwatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe, are banned from entering. Seychelles Until further notice.

> Read more: Travel: Seychelles is one of the safest places in the world