As tensions between Ukraine and Russia escalate in Donbass, significant reports are coming in from the Kiev administration.

They stacked nearly 100 thousand soldiers

In a speech to parliament, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said Russia had deployed more than 94,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders and was preparing for a major offensive by the end of January, citing intelligence reports.

“We are ready for all scenes”

Minister Resnikov said Ukraine would do nothing to provoke the situation but was ready to retaliate if Russia attacked. “Our intelligence is analyzing all the circumstances, including the worst,” Resnikov said, adding that the “winter training period” in Russia has begun, and Moscow is conducting exercises near the Ukrainian territory.

It is estimated that there are about 100,000 troops in Russia’s annexed Crimea and in separatist – controlled areas in eastern Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine tensions

Protests began in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, on November 21, 2013, following President Viktor Yanukovych’s failure to sign the European Union (EU) agreement. Following the escalation of protests after Yanukovych left the country in February 2014, pro-Russian separatists called for their independence in the eastern cities of Donetsk and Lukansk. More than 13,000 people have been killed in clashes between separatists and the Kiev government since 2014.