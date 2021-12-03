Twenty years ago, France defeated Australia in the final on the other side of the world

France won the ninth Davis Cup on December 2, 2001 in Melbourne. Achieved a record thanks to Nicholas Escudo. Heroes remember.

If the victory in Lyon against the United States in 1991 was a divine surprise and a historic crown for French tennis, then the victory in Australia ten years later could be even greater. The Blues beat the Australian Dream team on the lawn. Who better to say? That day, Guy Forget became the second French player in history to win the Davis Cup as a player and captain, after Rene Lacoste. “In Melbourne in 2001, I believe there was the same oscillation that existed in 1991 or 1996 (Title in Malmo). In 2001, the players with 15,000 Australians who dreamed of winning gave me an incredible feeling, wanting to experience what we experienced in Lyon in 1991. The small group of French people who left the end of the world prevented that dream from coming true. Playing against Rafter and Hewitt was as strong as the Sampras-Agassi. This is an extension of 1991 … ⁇

That year, the French team consisted of Nicolas Escuday and Sebastien Grosjean,