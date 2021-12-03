6 Great Reasons to Become a Professional DJ

DJs are at the pinnacle of the music world in our modern society. Whatever major city you visit, you will find DJs headlining major festivals, concerts, and more. If you’re in Las Vegas, you’ll find most major strip hotels house a resident DJ. In fact, you won’t be able to escape the biggest DJs in music, as there are billboards plastered all over the city.

If you like the idea of all eyes being on you, getting a crowd moving, and experimenting with music, a DJ career may be best suited to you. However, to establish a name for yourself and get to the top, you’ll need to master working with different professional software and equipment. If you need any persuasion, here are some great benefits of working as a professional DJ.

No Dress Code

If you’ve worked in an office before, chances are you’ll have had to follow a strict dress code. The idea of wearing a suit and tie may appeal to some, but if you would rather wear something that oozes your personality and style, you’ll be happy to know there isn’t a dress code for DJs. In fact, DJs are encouraged to wear what they feel comfortable in. After all, your audience wants you to be authentic and express your personal style.

Whether you’re sporting a pair of jeans behind the decks, a pair of comfy sneakers, or you add a sequin or two to your outfit, you can wear just about anything when DJing! Remember, it can get very hot and stuffy during your set, so it’s wise to not wear too many layers!

Work for Yourself

One of the major benefits of working as a professional DJ is that you can work for yourself. If you’ve spent many years working for someone else and lining their pockets, becoming your own boss, and having the freedom and flexibility to work at a time and leisure that suits you may be appealing. Once you make a name for yourself, you have the ability to pick the gigs you want to take and negotiate your pay.

Of course, you will be expected to work during the night. However, you can choose gigs that align with your lifestyle. When starting out, you may have to do gigs you’re not necessarily keen on, but as you branch out and become more successful, you’ll have more control over what you do.

Paid to Do What You Enjoy

In life, we all aspire to get paid for what we love doing most. When you score your first paid DJ gig, you will get a huge sense of accomplishment, especially as you’ll be getting paid for your favorite hobby. You’ll have a hard time finding a better feeling! When you’re behind the decks and mixing tunes, it’s fantastic seeing the audience dancing to your music.

Once you begin accumulating a following, this is where the real money comes into play. Sure, you may not get the big bucks when you first start out, but with experience, comes better money. Whether you head to Las Vegas or get a resident spot in another major city, you can command a great salary. What’s more, you may mingle with some of the most famous people in the world!

Share Your Love of Music

As a professional DJ, you’ll have gotten into the career because of your one love for the job – music. It’s your duty to stay on track with the hottest songs, so you know what your audience wants. Also, you have the opportunity to play and debut music that has never been heard before. This helps contribute to its popularity.

You also have the power to help struggling artists too. It’s a rewarding feeling when you help those get further in their music ventures. Whether you’re conversing with the audience or speaking to people in the industry, there are plenty of opportunities to engage and talk about your passion for music. You may end up making long-lasting connections too, which can be an advantage in the beginning stages of your DJ career.

Travel the World

For aspiring DJs who don’t like to stay in one place for too long, once you get a name for yourself and build a following, you can DJ just about anywhere in the world! While lots of up-and-coming DJs dream of a residency in Las Vegas, others like the idea of being housed in New York City, whereas others want to venture overseas and DJ across Europe and beyond.

One of the greatest benefits of working as a professional DJ is the high demand. If you go traveling, there will always be a wedding reception or birthday party that requires a DJ. This means you can explore the world while getting paid for it!

Getting Started

Now you have a better understanding of how awesome being a DJ is, it’s time to get started on your journey. Before you go down the route of buying equipment and perfecting your craft, you’ll need to establish your brand and identity. Check out Pirate, who offer vauable advice on how to choose a great DJ name. Once you’ve looked at DJ name ideas and decided on one, Pirate has studios across the United States where you can hone your DJ skills.

Also, for your mixes to be heard, it’s important to create a strong social media presence and set up a professional website. If your sights aren’t on a resident spot in a club, and you’d prefer something a little more low-key, you’ll be relying on people hiring you for events. In this instance, your website needs to display your contact information and a well-written bio about yourself.

If music is in your veins and you have a passion for experimenting with different sounds and making transitions like no other, a career as a DJ allows you to unleash your talents, creativity and do something you love. To get up there with the big names in the DJ world, you’ll need to practice, practice, and practice! Once you brush up on the basics, carve out a niche, and stay committed to your goal, you could end up being one of the top DJs in the world!