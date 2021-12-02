Home Top News Suspended Minister of Education on suspicion of harassment

Suspended Minister of Education on suspicion of harassment

Dec 02, 2021 0 Comments
Les faits se seraient déroulés pendant une liaison que le ministre a eue avec une de ses anciennes employées.

Australia’s Minister of Education and Youth Affairs Alan Dudge has been suspended from his post by Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday (December 2) for allegedly harassing a former employee. Former public servant Rachel Miller on Thursday accused Alan Dudge of being harassed and physically assaulted during an affair they had in 2017.

Rachel Miller, who revealed the matter last year, told reporters she had an experience.Emotionally and, in one case, physically abusive relationship“Marked by”Power imbalanceHe emphasized that the letter was not a signal of a formal antitrust inquiry into the allegations, but rather a signal of a formal antitrust inquiry into the allegations.Absolutely and definitivelyHe denied the allegations. A few hours after Rachelle Miller’s statements, Prime Minister Scott Morrison told parliament that Alan Dudge had accepted his suspension pending trial.Independent and fair.

The case comes a few days after the official hearing. “Sexual cultureFrom the Australian Parliament, more than half of the Assembly’s staff have been subjected to moral or sexual harassment or sexual harassment while on duty. In 2019, a parliamentary aide accused an Australian minister of raping himself in his office, sparking waves of outrage and protests across the country. The case is currently being heard in the courts.

